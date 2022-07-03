Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid held an assessment Sunday on the coronavirus and the current wave of morbidity, together with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

"We are coming into the peak global tourism season at all airports, in Israel as well," Lapid said during the assessment. "This will affect the rate of spread. From this perspective, maintaining the level of readiness is critical. We are closely monitoring events."

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Health Ministry for having turned into a sophisticated system."

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz touted his ministry's handling of the virus over the past year, and urged people at high risk for COVID-19 to wear masks indoors.

"We have been very successful in the past year and will continue to lead a considered and responsible policy: To provide all the tools for safeguarding health, while maintaining a full daily routine."

"We are currently seeing a recurrent rise in morbidity. We are not letting our guard down and are on constant alert. In order to continue maintaining a full daily routine, I call on the public to act responsibly, to be tested and to keep the rules for quarantine where necessary. We recommend – especially for groups at risk – to wear masks in closed places."

Prime Minister Lapid was presented with the morbidity status of the current wave, the routine of maintaining life in the country alongside the pandemic, the testing and quarantine policy and morbidity trends in the near future.

Health Ministry officials tho joined the assessment made a series of recommendations to the Prime Minister and Health Minister, including continued scrutiny of COVID morbidity rates, keeping the healthcare system ready for a potential surge in COVID cases, and maintenance of a large stock of medication and equipment.

No new restrictions were recommended, however, with the Prime Minister's Office emphasizing the them of "Life alongside the pandemic - alongside readiness and preparedness".

Also attending the discussion were Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister's Office Director General Naama Schultz, Health Ministry Director General Prof. Nachman Ash, Public Health Service Director Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, national coronavirus project manager Prof. Salman Zarka, Defense Ministry Coronavirus Director Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Moshe Edry, National Security Council Deputy Director Eitan Ben-David and additional professional officials.

The number of COVID cases reported per day has surged in recent weeks, rising from an average of 2,300 per day in the beginning of June to an average of 10,599 for the week ending Sunday, July 3rd.

Hospitalizations and deaths have also risen significantly, with 342 seriously ill patients hospitalized on Sunday, compared to 79 a month ago.