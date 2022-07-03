It’s one thing to pursue the facts pertaining to Jan. 6 and the chaos that took place at the Capitol.

But quite something else when the House probe turns into DC Happy Hour…even happier when ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson comes to testify as a snitch.

Then it becomes a gloat-fest.

Time to party and play pin-the-tail on Donald Trump.

Over the previous hearings, the networks enthusiastically gave up their time slots to air a slew of Democrat grievances against the former Republican president.

Accordingly, there was only one Soap Opera to watch across CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS and MSNBC.

The target audience? Everybody.

The oratories against Trump were voiced with eloquent piety and sonorous gravity, but there was no mistaking the festive climate of it all through so much gleeful piling on.

Whatever the Israeli Left can do to Netanyahu, the American Left can do to Trump, and with gusto.

Then consider the source when both men, Netanyahu and Trump, find themselves being judged and moralized by a confederacy of shameless nitpickers.

To Trump loyalists, the fury from his accusers proves their point that the election was stolen from him. (Ditto Netanyahu.)

The non-stop heckling, over four years plus this, makes the case that his enemies are capable of anything and everything. (Ditto Netanyahu.)

The blistering rhetoric and overacting may have turned on some, but turned off others who felt the Committee of Democrats doth protest too much.

Or rather, that they doth glory too much in their own self-righteousness to the cost of being taken seriously as truthful men and women.

The woman is Liz Chaney, truly an instance of glorifying herself too much as a turn-coat.

Apparently, the previous televised hearings weren’t enough to persuade the American people that former President Donald Trump was really a bad man.

So, enter ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson and a canary for the Democrats.

From out of nowhere came this lady with a grudge to gain her 15 minutes of fame.

This happened only last Tuesday and this hearing wasn’t even on the roster…until the Committee announced that it had a bombshell witness for the prosecution, and that her testimony couldn’t wait another day…because the American people had to keep being reminded that Donald Trump was really and truly a bad man.

The Committee approached the networks to ask if they’d be glad to spare special air time for this special hearing and this special witness.

Glad? They’d be thrilled.

Give the People a Hanging Court, and they will come.

With no one to cross examine her, Hutchinson was free to sail through gossip posing as facts. It was all about what other people told her, or what she overheard.

Hearsay, in other words.

But the Committee members were enthralled, as were members of the media who dashed to their newsrooms to report that this witness had delivered an historic scoop.

The consensus had it that Trump was now utterly finished. The New York Times was quick to exult – “Finally, this is the end of Trump.” The rest concurred.

What had she revealed that was so worthy of Stop the Presses?

Mostly this: Seems that “Trump attempted to overpower his Secret Service detail and commandeer the presidential SUV in a bid to join the throng of his supporters seeking to overturn the election results, among other shocking and never-before-aired anecdotes” …as reported in the New York Post…with some sarcasm.

Because the SUV story is something she was told, not something that she saw.

Which begs the question, what else was she Told? Then, if she got one thing wrong, her entire testimony must be disbelieved and dismissed.

Just so, the Secret Service is denying her account and demanding equal time to set the record straight.

Neither the Committee nor the networks want any of that getting out.

Of course not. This is their movie and they want nobody touching their script.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

