Children scarred by father’s shocking death

The tragic recent passing of Rabbi Mordechai Goldman serves as a powerful reminder of how fragile life can be. Goldman was just 47 when he suddenly collapsed at home, before his horrified family.

For three weeks, his wife and ten children sat by the side of his hospital bed, and his community prayed for his recovery. It was not to be. R' Mordechai passed away, leaving his family and congregation devastated.

Rabbi Goldman was a dedicated family man and Torah scholar, who edited religious texts. Without him, his widow Baila is at a loss: Rabbi Goldman had the sole handling of his family’s finances for 25 years, to the extent that his wife does not even know how to access their bank account.

The hundreds of people gathered at the funeral stood in shocked silence at the sight of R' Mordechai's young children weeping openly over their father’s shrouded body. A Chesed Fund campaign has been opened to help Mrs. Goldman support her family after this tragedy. Donations will help her to cover the family’s basic expenses while she and her children overcome their grief.