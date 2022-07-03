Overnight, soldiers at an IDF observation post identified four suspects approaching Israeli territory along the Egyptian border.

Soldiers were dispatched to the scene and thwarted a drug smuggling attempt. The unit confiscated approximately 70 kilograms of cocaine and marijuana worth an estimated nine million shekels.

The confiscated drugs were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing in the latest example of ongoing efforts by the IDF and Israeli security forces to thwart drug smuggling attempts along the Egyptian border.