IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria overnight in a number of locations including the towns of Sahour and Rahma.



Security forces also operated in the town of Silwad where they apprehended three terrorist suspects. In addition, illegal weapons components were located and confiscated. As the security forces exited the area, a number of Palestinians hurled rocks at security forces, who responded with riot dispersal means.



IDF soldiers also operated in the town of Ein Yabrud and apprehended an additional suspect.



A total of four suspects were apprehended and transferred to security forces for further questioning.



No IDF injuries were reported.