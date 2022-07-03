A 68-year-old woman was killed on Friday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Sharm el-Sheikh in the Sinai Peninsula.

The shark ended up biting off her hand and leg. The victim was able to reach the beach on her own but died while being transported to the hospital.

Tourists filmed the shocking spectacle from a nearby boat. The woman can be seen screaming for help, as the water around her turns red from blood. Other tourists who were in the water at the time of the attack fled for their lives after realizing the severity of the situation.

The woman was an Austrian national married to an Egyptian and residing in the country. Russian media reported that a group of Russian tourists was heard shouting: "Where the hell are the rescue forces?! She is covered in blood. Where are they? She is going to die."

Medical staff eventually arrived at the beach and evacuated the woman but during prolonged resuscitation operations, the extreme loss of blood and pain caused her to go into shock leading physicians to declare her death.

Following the incident, Egyptian authorities closed the area for swimming or diving.