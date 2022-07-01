Odaya Krigman, a 2-year-old girl, died Thursday night at Schneider Children's Medical Center.

Krigman was hospitalized several days ago, in very serious condition and suffering from encephalitis.

Routine tests revealed that Krigman was positive for COVID-19. It is not clear if there is a connection between the virus and her death, but doctors estimate that the test results, which have not yet come in, will show a connection.

In a statement, the hospital said, "A two-year-old girl who was hospitalized several days ago in critical condition with encephalitis in the ICU at Schneider, and who was found to be positive for coronavirus, has passed away."

"The medical staff conducted a thorough medical investigation, and we are waiting for the results of the investigation in order to determine the exact cause of death. We share the family's sorrow."