The Iranian terrorists who took aim at the former Israeli Consul in Turkey and his family stayed in the same hotel as they did, in the Beyoğlu district of Istanbul, Sabah reported.

The diplomat that the Iranians targeted was Yosef Levi Sfari, former Consul in Istanbul. According to reports, Levi Sfari was evacuated by the authorities and returned to Israel "in an operation that was just like in the movies."

The Turkish spy organization and the Turkish unit for counterterrorism arrested on June 16 a total of seven terrorists who planned to target a group of Israeli tourists. According to Turkey's Hürriyet, the Israeli Mossad evacuated the Israelis from Istanbul and flew them to Tel Aviv in a private plane.

The suspects were arrested in the Soul Hotel in the Beyoğlu district of Istanbul, and in three rental homes in the area.

"The assassins in the assassination team stayed in two separate rooms on the second and fourth floors of a hotel in the Beyoğlu district, and they were arrested [together] with a large quantity of weapons," the IHA news agency reported.