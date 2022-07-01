Ingredients:
Ground Meat Fajitas
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 red bell peppers, diced
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1/2 tablespoon chili powder
- 1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1/2 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Pico de Gallo
- 4 tomatoes, diced
- 1 onion, finely diced
- handful cilantro, chopped
- salt, to taste
1 tablespoon lime juice
Guacamole
- 2 avocados
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- salt, to taste
Tortillas
- wheat or corn tortillas
Prepare the Ground Meat Fajitas
In a pot heat the olive oil. Add in the diced onions and peppers. Cover and allow to cook soften on medium/low heat five minutes.
Add in the ground beef and mix. Once the meat is almost fully cooked through add in the spices and continue to mix and break the meat apart. Let cook an additional five to 10 minutes till fully cooked.
Note: The meat freezes well. If you don’t want to freeze or have leftovers than you can half the recipe for the meat.
Prepare the Pico de Gallo
Mix everything together and store in the fridge until ready to use.
Prepare the Guacamole
Mash the avocados with a fork and mix in the lime juice and salt.
Place the avocado pits into the guacamole to keep it from turning bowl. Cover tightly and store in the fridge till ready to serve.
Prepare the Tortillas
Heat a pan on high heat.
Place a tortilla into the pan and cook on each side for about 30 seconds till browned and slightly charred. Continue with the rest. Cover till ready to serve.