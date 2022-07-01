Ingredients:

Ground Meat Fajitas

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 red bell peppers, diced

2 pounds ground beef

1 tablespoon paprika

1/2 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pico de Gallo

4 tomatoes, diced

1 onion, finely diced

handful cilantro, chopped

salt, to taste

1 tablespoon lime juice

Guacamole

2 avocados

1 tablespoon lime juice

salt, to taste

Tortillas

wheat or corn tortillas

Prepare the Ground Meat Fajitas

In a pot heat the olive oil. Add in the diced onions and peppers. Cover and allow to cook soften on medium/low heat five minutes.

Add in the ground beef and mix. Once the meat is almost fully cooked through add in the spices and continue to mix and break the meat apart. Let cook an additional five to 10 minutes till fully cooked.

Note: The meat freezes well. If you don’t want to freeze or have leftovers than you can half the recipe for the meat.

Prepare the Pico de Gallo

Mix everything together and store in the fridge until ready to use.

Prepare the Guacamole

Mash the avocados with a fork and mix in the lime juice and salt.

Place the avocado pits into the guacamole to keep it from turning bowl. Cover tightly and store in the fridge till ready to serve.

Prepare the Tortillas

Heat a pan on high heat.

Place a tortilla into the pan and cook on each side for about 30 seconds till browned and slightly charred. Continue with the rest. Cover till ready to serve.

Courtesy of Kosher.com