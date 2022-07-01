Ingredients:

Grilled Hamburgers

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 medium onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound ground beef

1 tablespoon chili sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon hot pepper flakes

pinch of salt

pinch of pepper

Fireworks Coleslaw

2 cups green cabbage, shredded

2 cups red cabbage, shredded

1 carrot, shredded

1/2 cup jicama, shredded

1 apple, shredded

1 cup lite mayonnaise

1 and 1/2 tablespoons raspberry vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

4 to 5 drops of Tabasco sauce

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Prepare the Hamburgers

Heat the canola oil in a medium skillet, then sauté the onion and garlic for about five minutes until translucent. Allow to cool for at least five minutes.

Place the ground beef in a large mixing bowl. Add the chili sauce, mustard, soy sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, hot pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Add the sautéed onions and garlic. Mix all together with a fork or, better yet, your hand. Try to use a light touch, so that the mixture does not become too dense. This technique ensures a lighter, juicier hamburger.

Divide the mixture into three or four parts, then form three or four patties.

Lightly grease a grill, then preheat for five to 10 minutes.

Place ground beef patties on grill for four to five minutes per side to desired degree of doneness.

Note: I recommend ground chuck with a ratio of 80% to 20% beef to fat. Less fat will yield a dry burger; more fat will cause more shrinkage.

Make sure to grease the grill BEFORE you turn on the flame.

Prepare the Fireworks Coleslaw

In a large mixing bowl, combine the green and red cabbages, carrot, jicama, and apple.

In a medium missing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, raspberry vinegar, mustard, honey, Tabasco sauce, celery seed, salt and pepper.

Add about 1/2 cup of the mayonnaise mixture to the cabbage mixture, and fold all together until well combined.

Add more of the mayonnaise dressing, if desired.

Refrigerate the coleslaw for at least one hour.

Note: Jicama is a root vegetable available in most supermarkets. It is crunchy and refreshing and tastes like a cross between an apple and a potato.

I use honeycrisp apples, but any apple works in this recipe.

If you cannot find raspberry vinegar, it’s okay to substitute other vinegars such as apple cider vinegar, white wine or red wine vinegar.

This recipe originally appeared on Leave It to Bubbe. Follow along @babyjudy

Courtesy of Kosher.com