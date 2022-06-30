South Florida was targeted by an antisemitic flyer drop for the second time this year, with over 200 flyers found in Coral Gables alone.

According to Local10, residents in multiple neighborhoods in South Florida reported discovering antisemitic flyers on their streets similar to those dropped in January, which were distributed by a white supremacist group.

The flyers were found in Miami, Parkland and Coral Gables early on Tuesday morning. It is believed they were dropped there sometime during the night.

Some of the flyers were captioned with “Let’s Go Brandon” and included photo of President Joe Biden. They claimed that “every single aspect of the Biden administration is Jewish” and then singled out Jewish members of Biden’s cabinet. Others continued conspiracy theories linking Disney to “child grooming.”

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said that officers have so far found 207 flyers.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) released a statement: “Around noon on Tuesday, a resident in the 6700 block of Northwest 63rd Way in Parkland alerted BSO that earlier in the morning she located a baggie containing an antisemitic pamphlet and corn kernels on her driveway. Deputies discovered that baggies with similar hate speech directed at people of the Jewish faith were left at several other homes in the neighborhood. The pamphlets referenced gun control and immigration and showed the faces of prominent politicians with the Star of David on their foreheads.”

Two weeks ago, a white supremacist group also distributed similar antisemitic flyers in Forest Acres, South Carolina.

“We at the Forest Acres Police Department are very disturbed about these flyers and do not want them anywhere in our city. We have collected numerous flyers and are processing them for evidence,” the Forest Acres Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook. “Ever since we learned about the first flyer, the Forest Acres Police Department has been in close communication with the rabbi at the Beth Shalom Synagogue and have placed this synagogue on Special Property Check.”

The incident followed antisemitic flyers distributed earlier in the month in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.