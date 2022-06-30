Former President Donald Trump expressed mixed feelings about former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he would have to consider if he would support him in this fall’s Knesset election.

Speaking with Newsmax TV in an interview aired Thursday, Trump was asked whether he would give his backing to Israeli Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s bid to return to power in the November 1st election.

"I was disappointed with him in certain ways but overall I liked him very much," Trump said.

"If he ran, I would certainly give it some thought. We'll see what happens. I don't know that that's going to happen. He disappointed me in certain ways but he also did a very good job in other ways."

Trump also addressed a possible presidential run in 2024, saying that his wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron would be prepared to “do what has to be done” if he decides to enter the race.

Trump also took credit for the rise of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has often been mentioned as another possible 2024 Republican candidate for the presidential nomination.

"I was very responsible for his success. I endorsed him and he went up like a rocket ship. Just like I endorsed Mary Miller [in Illinois] the other day, who supposedly was not going to win and she won, just like [gubernatorial candidate], Darren Bailey is doing great. I think he's going to beat Pritzker, one of the worst governors in the country."