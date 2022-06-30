Dr. Anthony Fauci, sometimes dubbed "America's doctor," is reportedly feeling extremely unwell after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month.

Fauci has received both initial doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine as well as two booster shots, as he advises for people of his age -- Fauci is 81.

Fauci has also taken Paxlovid, Pfizer's antiviral treatment for COVID, and experienced a rebound, following which he decided to take another course of the treatment, even though this is not officially recommended, with the FDA stating that, "There is no evidence of benefit at this time for a longer course of treatment … or repeating a treatment course of Paxlovid in patients with recurrent COVID-19 symptoms following completion of a treatment course."

Initially, Fauci described his symptoms as "minimal" and expressed his relief at being double-boostered. Speaking during a Foreign Policy global health summit on Tuesday, Fauci said he tested negative for three days in a row after he finished taking Paxlovid but that on the fourth day, he tested positive again, a phenomenon that’s referred to as a "Paxlovid rebound," and now has said he feels "really poorly."