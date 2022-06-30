The Israel Ministry of Defense will provide the Cypriot Ministry of Defense with personal protective and tactical carrying systems developed by "Source" and a tactical carrying system for Cypriot soldiers developed by "Marom Dolphin."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) said: “I welcome this agreement that is yet another expression of the close relationship that we share with the Republic of Cyprus. We will continue to strengthen our defense relations and cooperation to ensure mutual security and to maintain stability in the region.”

Head of the Ministry of Defense's International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, signed multiple government-to-government (GTG) agreements between Israel and Cyprus in Nicosia on Wednesday.

The agreements include the sale of personal protective equipment and tactical carrying systems for the use of the Cypriot National Guard, and were signed in the presence of the Defense Minister of the Republic of Cyprus Mr. Charalambos Petrides, Director General of the Ministry of Defense of Cyprus Mr. Andreas Louka, and Chief of the National Guard General Staff Demokritos Zervakis.

The agreements will provide integrated soldier systems developed by "Source," which include personal protective equipment, carrying equipment, and dynamic weight distribution (DWD), which will significantly improve soldier effectiveness. It was also agreed that specially designed carrying systems, which include the TPP duty belt, developed by "Marom Dolphin," would be provided. The unique tactical carrying system assists in weight distribution and allows the quick and easy attachment of larger backpacks or pouches.

During the visit, the head of SIBAT met with the Director General of the Ministry of Defense of Cyprus, Mr. Andreas Louka. The two discussed the strengthening of the defense ministries' security cooperation.

Head of SIBAT Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas said: “The agreements that were signed today reflect our close relations with Cyprus and indicate the joint goal to protect soldiers’ lives.”