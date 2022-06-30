Two worshippers and an IDF Col. were injured after terrorists open fire at Jews who entered Joseph's tomb to pray.

Overnight, the IDF had been escorting to the entrance of Joseph's Tomb in the city of Nablus hundreds of Jewish worshipers.

During the event, heavy gunfire came from Palestinian Arab gunmen who shot at the worshipers.

Two Israeli civilians were injured.

IDF soldiers responded toward the sources of the gunfire. In addition, the Commanding Officer of the “Shomron” Regional Brigade, Col. Roy Zweig, was slightly injured from shrapnel and was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.



IDF soldiers escorted the civilians out from Joseph’s Tomb.