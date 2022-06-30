Indirect talks in Doha, Qatar between the United States and Iran this week ended without a breakthrough.

The talks were a follow up on negotiations in Vienna to re-enter the 2015 nuclear deal, which had stalled as of March.

“Unfortunately, not yet the progress the EU team as coordinator had hoped-for. We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability,” said Enrique Mora, chief of staff to EU Foreign Affairs chief Josep Borrell, who was acting as the intermediary between the U.S. and Iran during the discussions.

Mora was charged with passing messages between U.S. special envoy Robert Malley and Iranian official Ali Bagheri, with Iran refusing to have direct talks with the U.S.

According to NBC News, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani said that the Doha talks were “held in a professional and serious atmosphere” and that the agenda had been to hold two days of negotiations.

Both sides travelled to Doha without new proposals and Iran reportedly did not lessen its list of demands, including holding out until the U.S. removes the Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of terror groups.

"The Iranians have not demonstrated any sense of urgency, raised old issues that have been settled for months, and even raised new issues that are unrelated to the 2015 nuclear agreement. A deal has been available for some time," a senior U.S. official said, according to Axios.

Earlier in the week, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano told AFP that the Doha summit’s goal was to “unlock” the Vienna negotiations.

"We managed to unblock the process and we are going to move forward, and as a first step at this stage we have these proximity talks," he said from Brussels. "That means indirect talks between Iran and the United States on finding the way how to move forward."