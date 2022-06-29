The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE) and the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) are launching a chair for combating antisemitism.

The Simone Veil Extraordinary Chair for the prevention of Racism, Antisemitism and the promotion of interculturality will be inaugurated at a ceremony in Madrid on June 29, the FJCE said in a statement.

The aim of the Simone Veil chair will be to use research, training and scientific study to promote freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights.

The chair will oversee the development of programs to improve educational and social responses to antisemitism, hate speech and discrimination, including promoting the teaching of Holocaust education, and intercultural and human rights education.

The chair will have three main objectives: Holocaust studies, hate speech and intercultural education.

Speakers a the upcoming ceremony will include FCJE President Isaac Benzaquen, lawyer Pierre Francois Veil who is the son of Simone Veil, and leaders from the academic and public sectors.