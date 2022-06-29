U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced that he will retire from the court Thursday at noon, Fox News reported.

Breyer already told President Joe Biden in January of his decision to retire at the conclusion of the current session. On Wednesday, he sent a letter to Biden informing him of his intent to step down this week. The decision was made by Breyer after the court decided to issue its final opinions on Thursday morning.

Breyer, 83, has served as a justice since 1994 when he was nominated by former President Bill Clinton. He was the second longest service justice after Clarence Thomas who has been on the court since 1991.

Related articles: Jewish justices miss new term due to Rosh Hashanah

"It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the rule of law," Breyer said.

Breyer’s January announcement of his decision to retire enabled Biden to nominate a replacement ahead of time. Biden selected D.C. Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was already confirmed by the Senate in April. As soon as Breyer officially retires, Jackson will be able to be sworn in as a justice on the high court.