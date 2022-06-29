Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivered a farewell address to the nation this evening, in anticipation of departing from political life and turning over the office of Prime Minister to yair lapid until the upcoming elections.

The address brought a wide range of reactions from Israel's political spectrum, with the leaders of various parties weighing in on the outgoing prime minister's performance.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar commented "NaftaliBennett is an Israeli patriot. He was a good prime minister who filled the position in a dignified manner. We worked in full cooperation for Israel and its citizens. I am convinced that he will return to serve the country in the future. Naftali, thank you and good luck."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz commented "Thank you for what you have done for the citizens, we will continue to work together."

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri took a different stance: "Bennett, the first Prime Minister to wear a kippa (skullcap), deceived the traditional right-wing camp and formed a government that is most offensive to Jewish identity and the weak. Those who spoke highly of unity led a divisive and derisive campaign against half the nation. His retirement from political life at the end of a year is a resounding message about a failed 'experiment'. We will soon get Israel back on track, "said Deri.