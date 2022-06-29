A bus driver was attacked Tuesday night in Jerusalem, after refusing to stop in a place where he was not legally allowed to stop.

According to the Organization for Transportation Committees, the bus driver, who was driving in Jerusalem's Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood, was requested by a passenger to stop at a place where he was not permitted to let passengers off.

Such stops, if caught by enforcement authorities, carry a fine of 500 NIS for the driver

Upon the bus driver's refusal to stop, the passenger who issued he request attacked him, the organization added.

"It is unthinkable that the attack on a driver will be received calmly," the organization said. "The call of the hour is to recognize drivers as public workers and punish the attackers accordingly."