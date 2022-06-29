Multiple Israeli leaders have applauded the decision by Ben & Jerry's parent company Unilever to continue sales of their flagship ice cream brand to all parts of Israel.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, commented "I thank our good friends all over the world, who stand by the moral and historical truth. Judea and Samaria have never been and still are not occupied territory. We cannot be defeated, and whoever condemns Judea and Samaria will suffer themselves. We will continue to act in all possible manners to stop anti-Semitism and BDS,

"I thank the Israeli Ben & Jerry's company and the company's CEO Avi Singer for his stubborn struggle for the nation, for the residents of Israel in general, and Judea and Samaria in particular."

It should be noted that the head of the Samaria Dagan Regional Council has in recent months acted in parallel with the owners of Ben & Jerry's Israeli branch in many arenas against the global Ben & Gris decision. Among other things, he led to the passage of the boycott law in Tennessee, and promoted the passage of the boycott law in the state of Nebraska in the USA, as well as in Hampstead in New York.

Dagan thanked Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Nassau County Gov. Bruce Blakeman, Florida Gov. Ron de Santis, and all those who worked together to create the economic and political pressure against the activities of Ben & Jerry's worldwide.

MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) commented "Congratulations to Ben & Jerry's for lifting the boycott of Judea and Samaria!"

"From the very first day of Ben & Jerry's decision, I made it clear that the pressures and sanctions should be directed at the parent company Unilever, and not at the Israeli Ben & Jerrys company.

I am glad that the pressure exerted by the friends of Israel around the world, and many countries in the United States, on Unilever, has led to the abolition of the boycott of the settlers of Judea and Samaria."

"The BDS movement is modern anti-Semitism, and it must be fought with all the tools at our disposal."

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai commented: "This is an impressive defeat for the BDS movement. I am delighted about Ben & Jerry's decision to reverse the boycott of Israel and renew its contract with the Israeli manufacturer. It is a great feeling when justice & dialogue win and antisemitism looses."

"This should send a clear message to all corporations, states, organizations and individuals who believe delegitimization and discrimination is the answer - we will always choose to be on the sweet side of history."

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said: “Unilever went back on its scandalous decision to boycott the residents of Judea and Samaria and not sell Ben and Jerry’s here. The reversal was a direct result of the many supporters of the Jewish communities in our areas who demanded that the boycott be cancelled.”



Ne’eman added: “To those who support Jewish life in Judea and Samaria please continue to do so. Thanks to your efforts we will continue to grow and thrive, and those who hate us will fail. We hope this aborted boycott will cause other companies seeking to harm us to realize it’s immoral.”