Dagan: Justice, truth defeated BDS and antisemitism

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan reacted to the announcement by Unilever that it has reached a new arrangement for Ben & Jerry’s in Israel which will ensure the ice cream stays available to all consumers.

"We will not let them defeat us, and whoever boycotts Judea and Samaria will be boycotted themselves," Dagan said.

"We will continue to act in all arenas to stop anti-Semitism and BDS," he added. "I thank the Israeli Ben & Jerry's company and the company's CEO Avi Singer for his continuous struggle for the national pride, for as well as the residents of Israel in general and Judea and Samaria in particular."

Unilever announced Wednesday that it has sold its Ben & Jerry’s business interests in Israel to Avi Zinger, the owner of American Quality Products Ltd (AQP), the current Israel-based licensee. The new arrangement means Ben & Jerry’s will be sold under its Hebrew and Arabic names throughout Israel and Judea and Samaria under the full ownership of its current licensee.

Under the terms of Unilever’s acquisition agreement of Ben & Jerry’s in 2000, Ben & Jerry’s and its independent Board were granted rights to take decisions about its social mission, but Unilever reserved primary responsibility for financial and operational decisions and therefore has the right to enter this arrangement.

The new business arrangement follows a Unilever review of Ben & Jerry’s in Israel after the brand and its independent Board announced last year its decision to discontinue sales of its ice cream in Judea and Samaria.

