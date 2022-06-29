President Isaac Herzog met today with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

The President thanked the Prime Minister for their close cooperation for the sake of Israel’s security and added that their work together has always taken place in a positive atmosphere of friendship and mutual respect.

President Herzog thanked Prime Minister Bennett and noted that he has always worked with his sights set on the good of the public and of the State of Israel.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked President Herzog for their friendship, his wise counsel, and his love of the State of Israel. The Prime Minister also thanked the President for his consistent work to bring together all parts of the nation.

The two also discussed the diplomatic and security picture, U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr’s. expected visit, and the resumption of the nuclear talks.