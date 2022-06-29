The Likud party will announce next week its decision to place Yamina's MKs Idit Silman and Nir Orbach on its list of candidates in the upcoming election.

Both Orbach and Silman contributed greatly to the fall of the current coalition, along with MK Amichai Chikli, also of Yamina. Chikli, however, was declared a "defector" MK and is therefore barred from running in the next elections with any existing party.

Political sources said that Silman had reached an agreement with Likud chief MK Benjamin Netanyahu that she will be placed tenth on the Likud's list and receive the Health Ministry if the Likud forms a government.

Silman has denied the reports.

Channel 13 News reported that during the intense discussions between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Orbach, Orbach received offers to become chairman of Mifal Hapais or director-general of Keren Hayesod in exchange for his resignation from the Knesset.

Orbach, however, rejected these offers, saying he was motivated by his values and was not trying to gain any position for himself.

Sources close to the Prime Minister said that these offers were not presented by Bennett himself but by outside sources.