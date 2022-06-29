According to a Channel 13 News report, at the request of the US administration and as a good-will sign ahead of the Biden visit scheduled for July 13, the tightening of conditions for foreigners entering Judea and Samaria will be postponed for a period of two months - during which it would be re-examined.

The decision was made after a talks between Defense Secretary Gantz and U.S. officials who voiced strong criticism of some of parts of the procedure.

An official announcement on the matter will be sent for the approval of the High Court in the near future.

The report continued that over the past few weeks, the Biden administration has "voiced sharp displeasure with the move - in part because it is applies to U.S. citizens as well as academics wishing to visit. Israel, for its part, did not guarantee it would cancel the move, but rejected it for the time being in an effort to avoid embarrassing the Americans ahead of Biden's visit."

A White House statement said Biden would visit the Middle East "to strengthen the United States' commitment to Israel's security and prosperity."

The President will also visit PA-controlled territory in order to, "consult with the Palestinian Authority and reiterate his strong support for a two-state solution, with equal means of security, freedom and opportunities for the Palestinian people."