Gas prices will approach a record peak set a decade ago, with the price on a liter of 95-octane self-service gasoline up to NIS 8.08. This is an increase of NIS 0.36 compared to the previous month. A surcharge for service will amount to NIS 0.21 per liter.

The maximum price per liter of 95-octane self-service gasoline in Eilat (excluding VAT) will not exceed NIS 6.90 and a refueling fee will be set at NIS 0.18.

The rise is attributed to a global uptick in oil prices as a result of the war in Ukraine and the dollar's recent surge against the shekel.

It should be noted that the highest ever price for fuel in the State of Israel was NIS 8.25, recorded in September, 2012.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman has ordered a temporary reduction of NIS 0.50 on the excise tax on fuel, but this is expected to end as of next month.