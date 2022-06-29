Residents of Bnei Brak's Kiryat Herzog neighborhood have been instructed not to give business to a vegetable store owned by the Dahan family, despite its kosher certification.

A notice signed by all of the neighborhood's rabbis reads, "Unfortunately we have been informed that there is a serious breach of modesty and holiness in the neighborhood, in a group which crowds around the vegetable store (of Mr. Dahan) on Noruk Street, with the blessing of the store owner."

"To our great dismay, the number of parents who are complaining that their sons are drawn to this group is increasing, and because of this leaving the yeshiva and the Torah path and becoming abandoned and pitiful street boys, may G-d save us.

"And after important rabbis from the neighborhood turned to the aforementioned store owner and asked that he remove his blessing from this crowd, and not allow them to gather near him (and in the area around his store, and use his and his family's vehicles), and he did not agree to this and refused to cooperate in order to eliminate this horrific trend, we are forced to turn to the general public as follows:

"In light of the above, our request, the request of all of the neighborhood's rabbis, is that at this time no one purchase anything from the above store (whether himself or by messenger or by delivery, in any fashion), until the store owner sees fit to cooperate with the neighborhood rabbis on this matter.

"And it is our great hope that soon we will merit to be able to instruct the public that the above request is canceled."

The notice added, "Do not believe any notice regarding the cancellation of the request, unless it is from the mouths of the rabbis who themselves signed [this]."