The 24th Knesset is poised to dissolve itself Wednesday, in a move that will mark the end of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s term in office.

The Knesset is slated to complete the passage of legislation dissolving itself Wednesday night, with the two final votes expected to pass without event, after the Coalition and Opposition reached an agreement on increased campaign funding for parties in the next election.

The timing of this fall’s election has yet to be finalized, but has been narrowed down to either Tuesday, October 25th, or Tuesday November 1st, with the Opposition favoring the earlier date, and the Coalition pushing for the later date.

Once a date is selected for the new election and the Knesset dissolved, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will replace Bennett as prime minister, while Bennett becomes Alternate Prime Minister.

The swearing-in is expected to take place at midnight between Wednesday and Thursday, with a formal ceremony on Thursday.

After being sworn in, Lapid will move to a private residence 200 yards away from the official Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem. The official residence is currently being renovated.