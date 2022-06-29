Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being “a terrorist” at the helm of a “terrorist state” and called upon the United Nations to expel Russia.

During a Tuesday virtual address to the UN Security Council, Zelenskyy asked for an international tribunal to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine that would examine the actions of Russian troops during the conflict, the Associated Press reported.

"We need to act urgently to do everything to make Russia stop the killing spree," Zelenskyy said.

He added that if nothings was done, it would be a signal to Russia that it could move into other Eastern European and Asian countries, mentioning Poland, Moldova, Kazakhstan and other Baltic countries.

"Putin has become a terrorist," he said. "Daily terrorist acts. Every day they are working as terrorists."

Calling for Russia’s ouster from the UN, Zelenskyy referred to Article 6 of the UN Charter: A member nation "which has persistently violated the principles contained in the present Charter may be expelled from the organization by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council."

But with Russia as a permanent members of the Security Council, it would be nearly impossible to expel from the world body.