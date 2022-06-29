The Jan. 6 House select committee heard shocking testimony on Tuesday from a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who said that an incensed Trump attempted to wrestle control of the presidential limo and drive himself to the Capitol.

Cassidy Hutchinson told the hearing that President Donald Trump was told that it was not safe for him to be taken to the Capitol but insisted on going anyway. When he was told it would not be possible, Trump became furious.

Hutchinson detailed that White House staffers told her that Trump had become so insistent that he be driven to the Capitol that he attempted to grab the steering wheel of “The Beast” presidential limo and drive there himself.

“Once the president had gotten into the vehicle with Bobby, he thought that they were going up to the Capitol, and when Bobby had related to him, ‘We're not. You don't have the assets to do it. It's not secure. We're going back to the West Wing,’ the president had a very strong, very angry response to that,” Hutchinson said.

“Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, ‘I’m the acting president. Take me up to the capital now.’ To which Bobby responded, ‘Sir. We have to go back to the West Wing.’ The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm. He said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We're going back to the West Wing. We're not going to the capital.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Angle and when Mr. Ronaldo had recounted the story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicle.”