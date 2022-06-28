Incoming Prime Minister Yair Lapid will move to Balfour Street in Jerusalem upon taking office, but he will not move into the official Prime Minister's Residence, but into another building about 200 meters away, Channel 12 News reported.

This is a villa that once housed the Guatemalan embassy and several of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security guards during part of his tenure.

Lapid will stay on the second floor of the villa, which has only three rooms.

Today (Tuesday) carriers began moving objects from the official residence on Balfour st. to the villa and Shabak security personnel also began to examine the security arrangements in it to be ready for Lapid's expected move-in date by the end of the weekend.