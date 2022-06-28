Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded Tuesday to Hamas' release of a video purportedly showing captive Israeli citizen Hisham al-Sayed lying in a hospital bed and connected to an oxygen machine.

"Hamas holds two mentally ill, sick and suffering civilians, in violation of all international laws and regulations," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. "Distributing a video of a sick person is a heinous and desperate act."

"The State of Israel considers Hamas responsible for the health of the captured civilians.

"In addition, Hamas holds the bodies of two IDF soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, also in violation of international law.

"Hisham al-Sayed is not a soldier, but a mentally ill Israeli citizen who crossed the border into the Gaza Strip several times before.

"Hamas is delaying any chance of a deal. Hamas' actions are proof that this is a cynical and criminal terrorist organization.

"The State of Israel will continue its efforts to return prisoners and missing persons at all times with responsibility and determination," the prime minister's statement concluded.

Hamas released the video a day after its military wing issued an unusual statement on the condition of the Israeli citizens it holds captive, claiming that the medical condition of one them has deteriorated.

Al-Sayed, a Bedouin citizen of Israel, has been held by Hamas since he wandered into Gaza in 2015. Hamas has also held another Israeli citizen, Avera Mengistu, since 2014. Both men suffer from mental illness.

Hamas has also been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Hamas has attempted to create the impression that Goldin and Shaul are still alive in order to secure a more favorable prisoner exchange with Israel. A recent article in the Hamas-run newspaper 'Palestine' claimed that Shaul was bound to a wheelchair and that Goldin was in good health.

An Israeli security source said in response that there Israel has no information about a change in the health of the prisoners held by Hamas. He added that this appeared to be an attempted psychological warfare by the terrorist organization