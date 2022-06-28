Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who is Jewish and running for governor of New York, was the target of an antisemitic death threat over the weekend.

According to Zeldin’s campaign, a swastika was spray painted along with the number 187 on one of his campaign signs in Huntingon, Long Island.

The number 187 is a reference to Section 187 of Californi’a penal code which defines the crime of murder. It has become a term used by American gangs and in other countries as slang for murder, including documented uses in Florida, Wisconsin, the UK, Germany and elsewhere. It is also common in hip hop lingo.

Zeldin, who was previously endorsed by former President Donald Trump as a Congressman, would be the first Jewish Republican governor of New York if elected.

"This type of raw hate must never have any home on Long Island or anywhere else,” Zeldin’s campaign told CBS New York.

Watchdog group StopAntisemitism denounced the antisemitic attack on Zeldin's campaign.

“Long Island, NY – we are sickened to see campaign signs for Jewish gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin vandalized with atrocious antisemitic graffiti,” they tweeted, along with a photo of a vandalized Zeldin sign.