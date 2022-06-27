An Amtrak train with 243 passengers travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago hit a dump trick and derailed in Missouri.

A statement from Amtrack said that the train derailed at a crossing in Mendon, Missouri about 95 miles northeast of Kansas City. The accident occurred at 1:42 p.m. Several cars derailed.

Amtrak said that there were approximately 243 passengers on the train. There are reports of multiple serious injuries.

The train was carrying a maximum capacity of passengers, according to media reports, with some passengers not able to get seats and travelling in the observation deck.

"There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries," a company official told CNN. "Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist."

Local authorities and fire crews are on the scene assisting passenger. Amtrak has also deployed additional personnel to assist with the rescue.

A passenger, Rob Nightingale, said on Facebook after the derailment happened that he thought the train had collided with the truck as it was attempting to drive through a railroad crossing.