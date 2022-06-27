Yisrael Beytenu MK Evgeny Sova claimed that the opposition harmed the residents of Judea and Samaria in its fight to destroy the government.

"Recently, there has been an attempt by the opposition to take the residents of Judea and Samaria hostage. We have witnessed the great farce they made when they voted against the Judea and Samaria regulations," Sova told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva in the Knesset Monday.

"This government cannot continue because we failed to pass the Judea and Samaria regulations which is it is in the national interest of the State. It's time to discard it and move on," he said,

Sova said that his party has no interest whatsoever in serving in a Netanyahu-led government to prevent a new round of elections, "We said we would not sit under Benjamin Netanyahu and we did not receive any offers. He has lost his personal trust and cannot be trusted. After all, everyone understands that if an alternative government is formed, it will serve a very short period for Netanyahu's needs."