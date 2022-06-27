A Knesset Committee discussion on dissolving the Knesset was delayed three times on Monday morning, and it is unclear when the discussion will take place.

Though the coalition would like to complete the legislation, Knesset Committee chair MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) is delaying the process in order to allow sources in the opposition to form an alternate government within the current Knesset, so as to avoid its dissolution.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) is speaking with the leaders of parties in both the coalition and the opposition, and requesting to be granted a period of seven days to hold negotiations for forming a new government without calling new elections.

"Give me a week and I will bring a government," Shaked said.

On the other hand, if Orbach continues to make it difficult to dissolve the Knesset, the coalition may weigh using its majority in the Knesset Committee to transfer the bill to the hands of the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, which is headed by Labor MK Gilad Kariv.

Earlier on Monday, the coalition offered to drop efforts to pass a bill which would bar candidates under criminal indictment from forming a government – legislation which is directly aimed at former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - in exchange for the dissolution of the Knesset.