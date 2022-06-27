The Bennett government has offered Opposition lawmakers a compromise aimed at securing swift passage of legislation to dissolve the Knesset, Kan reported Monday morning.

With the Knesset House Committee set to convene Monday, the coalition is pushing for the committee, headed by rogue Yamina MK Nir Orbach, to approve the 11 bills dissolving the 24th Knesset, sending the legislation to the Knesset plenum for ratification.

Fearing that Orbach, now allied with the Opposition, may slow walk the process, the coalition has offered the Likud a deal to assure the bills are not held up in committee.

In exchange for the dissolution of the Knesset this week, the government would drop efforts to pass a bill which would bar candidates under criminal indictment from forming a government – legislation which is directly aimed at former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The coalition hopes to dissolve the Knesset before Thursday night, thus automatically extending the Judea and Samaria Law by six months, and avoiding the law’s expiration.

Without the Judea and Samaria Law in place – a temporary measure passed by the Knesset every five years – Israeli civil law would no longer be applied in Area C of Judea and Samaria, leaving Israeli residents outside of the Israeli legal system.