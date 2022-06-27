President Joe Biden’s job approval rating continues to decline, falling to an all-time low.

The latest poll, released by the Trafalgar Group, found that just 35.1% of likely voters approve the president’s handling of his job, compared to 59.7% who disapprove.

Of those, 53.9% strongly disapprove of Biden’s job performance, compared to just 15.2% who strongly approve of it.

Nearly a quarter (23.4%) of self-identified Democrats said they disapprove of the president’s job performance, with just 69.7% saying they approve. Among independents, Biden’s job approval is 29.4%, with 65.7% disapproving.

The poll was conducted among 1,079 respondents from June 20th to the 23rd.

A number of other recent polls also show Biden’s job approval rating on the decline.

According to the RealClearPolitics rolling average of polls, Biden’s average job approval rating now stands at 39.1%, the lowest of his presidency, while his disapproval rating has risen to 56.4%, the highest level recorded by the RCP average since Biden took office.

The most recent Rasmussen poll, released on Friday, showed Biden with a net approval rating among likely voters of negative 18 points, with 40% of respondents approving, compared to 58% who disapprove.

A Reuters poll from a day earlier gave Biden a 36% approval rating, with 58% of all respondents disapproving. Broken down along partisan lines, just 7% of Republicans and 27% of independents approve of Biden’s job performance, compared to 73% of Democrats.

Polling released last week by Quinnipiac showed Biden with a job approval rating of 35% and a disapproval rating of 58% for a net approval rating of negative 23 points, his worst yet according to the pollster.

By comparison, President Donald Trump’s job approval at this point in his presidency was 43.4%, according to the RealClearPolitics rolling average of polls, with a disapproval rating of 51.5%.