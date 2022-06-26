Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman appeared on the American news network Newsmax TV Sunday, to discuss the impending dissolution of the 24th Knesset, and Israel’s continuing political crisis.

Speaking a day before the coalition government plans to bring the dissolution of the Knesset to a vote Monday, Rothman told the conservative-leaning outlet that the government’s fall came as no surprise to him, noting that it lacked an absolute majority in the Knesset when it was voted into power.

“This majority coalition actually started as a lame duck,” said Rothman. “The magic number in Israel is 61, because we have a parliament of 120 members, and even in the vote to begin the coalition they had the support of 60 Knesset Members, not 61.”

“They were very not stable [sic] because they put their trust in a wide coalition that goes with the Islamic party of Ra’am [United Arab List], which is in some countries…is a terrorist organization, and I believe they are terrorist supporters even in Israel.”

“It was very unstable, not solidified, and they had a lot of inner battles.”

Rothman predicted that Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu will likely return to power after the fall Knesset election, saying that some erstwhile supporters of the former premier have grown frustrated with the ‘change government’ which ousted him a year ago.