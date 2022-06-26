Yael Zien is an Israeli Orthodox media personality.

Zin was born in Beitar Illit to a haredi family. She completed her high school studies at the Bina Seminar in Jerusalem and a bachelor's degree in visual communication and teaching from Ofakim College.

Between the years 2014–2019, she served as a teacher in the Amirim program for gifted learning in schools, including the Hefetz Haim schools in Beitar Illit and Magen Avot in Beit Shemesh.

Zin began her career at the age of 19 when she began acting in the Haredi Theater and Stage Institute, and later established the School of Theater and Stage Play.

Yael with her strong mannerism and eloquent speech wants to give voice to those who suffer, or who wouldn't dare to speak to the media, she is now battling for a stronger reaction from the press and the government to find the lost boy Moshe Kleinerman who has left his home already 90 days and never came back.

It was great for me to host Yael and have a nice talk between women who work in the media and are religious and have a family too and how we try to make it all work out at the end of the day! It was a great conversation.