Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is considering resigning from the government in the next few days, Kan reported Sunday evening.

According to the report, Bennett held consultations Sunday as he considers his political future and plans the transfer of power to Yair Lapid. During the consultations, Bennett told confidants that he is “considering resigning in the coming days”.

Should the coalition succeed in passing legislation dissolving the Knesset on Monday – and avoids the formation of an alternate government – Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is expected to be sworn in as prime minister this week. Under the coalition agreement, Bennett would rotate out from prime minister to alternate prime minister.

Now, however, Bennett is considering leaving the government altogether.

If he does remain on and serve as alternate prime minister, he reportedly told close aides, he would do so only in order to support Lapid in security-related matters.

Opposition lawmakers still hope that the Likud will be able to cobble together 61 MKs for a new government in the current Knesset.

The plan rests heavily on rogue Yamina MK Nir Orbach’s ability to slow walk the bill dissolving the Knesset in the House Committee, which he chairs.

But MK Gilad Kariv (Labor), chairman of the Constitution Committee, vowed Thursday to transfer the bill to his own committee in order to circumvent any delays – a move the Knesset’s legal adviser refused to back.