Netanyahu summoned to testify before Meron disaster commission of inquiry

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been summoned to testify before the commission of inquiry into last year's disaster in Meron in which 45 people were killed.

Apart from Netanyahu, who served as prime minister at the time of the disaster, the committee also summoned Meron project director Tzviki Tessler, who was responsible for managing the Lag B'Omer celebrations last year. Meir Ben Shabbat, former head of the National National Security Council, was also summoned to give testimony.

Tessler and Ben Shabbat were summoned to testify before committee members on July 10. Netanyahu will then appear on July 20.

The last witness to testify before the committee was former Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who testified about his part in running the celebration. He was preceded by other ministers, senior officials in the Meron celebrations, and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai. A total of 141 witnesses have testified before the committee members.

