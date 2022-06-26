Prime Minister Naftali Bennett began the last Cabinet meeting he will chair as Prime Minister Sunday by lauding the achievements of his government during its one year in power, to applause from the Cabinet ministers.

"For the first time in years, the harvest in the Gaza Envelope communities ended quietly and successfully. There were no incendiary balloons, no fires, and no Hamas rockets. I will remind everyone, two days into our government Hamas sparked another 26 fires - and this was the routine of life of farmers in the western Negev. For years, the State of Israel had paid farmers in advance compensation in order for the farmers to bring the harvest forward to a time when the grain was not yet ripe, and therefore it was of a much lower quality," said Bennett.

He added, "Instead of preventing the Hamas fires, the Israeli governments have been busy trying to compensate for the fires. As if it was a decree from heaven. It isn't. Together, for the first time in 15 years, we have succeeded in providing complete security to the residents of Ashkelon, Sderot and the Gaza Strip. We must not go back."

According to Bennett, "In the near future, unfortunately, the State of Israel will go to the polls, during which certain government actions will not be possible. Therefore, I ask all ministers to use every day and every hour left to clear the table, and to hasten to do everything possible before the dissolution of the Knesset. Our responsibility towards the citizens of Israel continues during the election period."

"I am happy that today we will be able to launch a series of projects, including: the rehabilitation of the city of Tiberias, an emergency plan to deal with traffic congestion, housing assistance for Lebanon war veterans, a plan to harness Israeli high-tech for climate innovation, and actions to promote a visa waiver to the United States.

He turned to the ministers and told them: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my fellow ministers. I have seen you work individually in each ministry, with professionalism and dedication, for the benefit of all Israeli citizens. This was an excellent government that relied on a complex coalition. This is a group of people here who knew how to put aside ideological disagreements, rise above them and act for the State of Israel."

"Look, there are governments which last a long time which have a poor record of achievements, and we are a short government with great achievements. A government 'united for the citizens.' A 'go-getter' government. This is a period that will be remembered fondly. Together, we put hundreds of thousands of unemployed back to work. Together we restored deterrence against Hamas. Together we gave the children living in Ashkelon, Sderot and the south the quietist year they have known in many years. Together we have moved Israel from an economic collapse to growth. Together we reduced the astronomical deficit to zero. In particular, we have proven that it is possible to work diligently and honestly - together - for the citizens of Israel.

"I would like to thank you, my fellow ministers, and the party leaders: Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, and Ra'am Mansour Abbas. I would also like to thank my two party ministers: Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana, who both did a great job. My fellow ministers, thank you very much for the partnership and the successful year we made for the citizens of Israel," Bennett concluded.