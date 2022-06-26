But it is "Muslims who are being targeted with violence," according to US President Joe Biden . At a reception in the White House to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, Biden appointed the first Muslim as ambassador for religious freedom, Rashad Hussain. Why give a Muslim such an important post as that of ambassador for religious freedom?

In recent months, Biden has even removed Nigeria from the blacklist of countries accused of participating in or tolerating religious persecution. "It's a victory for terrorists and a defeat for anyone interested in human rights and religious freedom," said Frank Wolf, a former congressman behind key laws requiring administrations to name religious freedom violators.

"Biden and the United States ignored the persecution of Nigerian Christians," Johns Hopkins University economist Steve Hanke also writes. Three months after his inauguration, Biden immediately froze some programs for religious freedom. "This is a major shift away from religious freedom," said Nina Shea, who serves as director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute.

Not a word, in fact, from the Biden administration on Christians killed. Not even a symbolic gesture, like the rainbow flag that the American embassy in the Vatican had hung on its Roman palace the day before the massacre.

American Democrats have always had a policy of ignoring anti-Christian persecutions.

One Easter morning a church in Kaduna, Nigeria, was targeted by a car bomb that killed 39 Christians. There was no official comment from the Obama administration. On Easter day, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton railed against Europe, calling for it to become "more inclusive" .

When terrorists blew up a church in Baghdad, this is what the White House said: "The United States condemns the killing of so many innocent Iraqis."

In Egypt, when two dozen Copts who were organizing a peaceful demonstration in the Maspero area of ​​Cairo were massacred, the White House declared: “Now is a time for restraint on all sides so that the Egyptians can move forward together to forging a strong and united Egypt '”.

When the Islamic State beheaded 21 Coptic Christians on the beaches of Libya, the US State Department refused to acknowledge that they had been murdered as Christians. It referred to them as "Egyptian citizens".

When the churches of Sri Lanka were devastated by the attacks (269 dead) in 2019, former US President Obama and his former Secretary of State Clinton defined the victims of the attacks not as "Christians", but "Easter worshipers".

Democrats are flirting with a parallel reality, in which Islam is just a “religion of peace” and its victims don’t even exist. Israel, beware.