Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, accepted "bags of cash" containing millions of Euros from a senior Qatari politician, according to the Guardian.

The Prince of Wales allegedly received cash amounting to £2.6 million from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar, once in a suitcase, another time in a holdall, and on other occasions in carrier bags, when the two men met at Clarence House, the Prince's official London residence.

In a statement, a spokesman for the prince said the money given during the 2015 meeting was “passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate covenants and assured us that all the correct processes were followed.” The cash was deposited into the accounts of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF).

Sheikh Hamad is one of the richest people in the world, and has made huge investments in London in the past. His relationship with Prince Charles is said to extend back for over twenty years.