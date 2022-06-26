Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the towns of Iskaka, Rashida, Al-Tira and Beit Ur al-Tahta.



Security forces operating in the town of Qaryut apprehended six individuals suspected of involvement in terror activity.



In addition, IDF soldiers operating in the town of Beit Ummar apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in terror activity.



At the same time, Israel Border Police forces operated in the town of Nur Shams and apprehended two additional suspects and confiscated illegal weapons.



A total of 11 individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended overnight. The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.



No IDF injuries were reported.