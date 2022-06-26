

Recently, Nina Janlowicz was forced to leave her position as Executive Director of the Biden regime’s Ministry of Truth (the Department of Homeland Security’s new “Disinformation Governance Board”). Jankowicz has excellent qualifications for the post. She previously propagated rumors on social media that President Donald Trump’s supporters would go armed to the polls in 2020. And she was a major force behind the now discredited propaganda that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.”



According to The Washington Post, Jankowicz became a “victim” of an “unrelenting barrage of harassment” from mean tweets; a prey of disinformation. Whereas, she is an unelected operative whom the US government, for the first time in the nation’s history, gave enormous power to discern fact from fiction.



The whole purpose of the regime’s Ministry of Truth is to coordinate with the mainstream media to label expression in opposition to the regime as “hate speech” and “disinformation” so that critics preemptively censor themselves and lessen their opposition. The people behind the regime’s Ministry of Truth were the same people that lied that Hillary Clinton never broke any laws, and they also lied that President Barack Obama did not put Donald Trump under surveillance and plant spies in the Trump organization during the 2016 campaign.



In 2017, when President Trump alleged that he had been wiretapped by his predecessor, President Obama, Democrats and their media poodles deemed Trump paranoid. They insinuated that no one in the lame-duck Obama Administration bureaucracy or the Hillary Clinton campaign could have sought to monitor Trump’s communications, or could have had electronic access to such top-secret confidential communications, the very Domain Name System logs of candidate and then President Trump.



Whereas, Michael Sussmann, working for Perkins Coie law firm, and paid by the Democrat National Committee, as a front for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, contacted technology “experts,” who as contractors had access to Trump’s most confidential and private communications.



The “experts” told Sussmann that a Russian bank, Alfa, had a back-channel line of direct communications with Trump. He then went to the FBI to substantiate to the media that his inventions were worthy of government investigation. Actually, the bought “experts” thoroughly searched Trump’s private logs, and came up only with a Russian bank likely sending one-way spam to a Trump server. A writ of a federal prosecutor, who had indicted Sussmann for purportedly lying, revealed these details.



For the past five years or so, the now radical Democrat Party, the Hillary Clinton political machine, the mainstream media, and Silicon Valley have crafted all sorts of conspiracies to destroy conservatives in general, and Donald Trump in particular. They allege conspiracy on the part of others, which is essentially a confirmation of their own conspiracies. Anyone who objected that Christopher Steele, the partisan spy, and his “dossier” were fraudulent, that Glenn Simpson’s Fusion GPS was a paid opposition hit team, and their joint hatching of “Trump-Russia collusion” was a myth, was smeared as a conspiracist.



Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 22-month investigation found nothing on “Trump-Russia collusion.” Mueller in congressional testimony was either addled or disingenuous. He even claimed he knew nothing of Fusion GPS or the Steele dossier, the two catalysts for his own investigation.



Meanwhile, Steele has testified to what Americans already knew: He has no notes or sources to substantiate his ludicrous file. One of his two “Russian sources” turned out to be a left-wing minor researcher at the liberal Brookings Institution, Igor Danchenko, who was indicted for lying. The other is a former Clinton operative Charles Dolan, who now admits he has worked for the Russian government and its affiliates for years.



Hillary Clinton paid for Steele, a British spy, to find dirt on her political opponent, Trump. She hid her checks by using the Democratic National Committee, the Perkins Coie law firm, and Fusion GPS. So, Hillary sought to smear Trump with a phony charge of Russian collusion by colluding herself (through various buffers) with the Russians!



The January 6, 2021 protest was buffoonish; hundreds of protesters broke into the Capitol, vandalized it, and caused disruptions. Americans generally saw it as an embarrassment. But the Left saw “conspiracy.” So the Left screamed about an “insurrection” aspiring to a “coup d’etat,” and demanded over 20,000 soldiers to prevent a “second wave.”



Soon discrepancies arose in the left-wing narrative. “Five killed” proved to be one person “killed,” conservative protester Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed military veteran lethally shot by a Capitol Police officer with a checkered record, whose identity was mysteriously concealed from the public for months. One died of a drug overdose, and the other three died from natural causes.



Within a day after Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s death, the Capitol Police and the Department of Justice lied that his death was due to injuries from the riot. For weeks, the mainstream media lied that Sicknick had died “after being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher during the unrest.” Whereas, he died of natural causes the day after the protest. The District of Columbia chief medical examiner classified his death as natural. Meanwhile, the government suppressed communications concerning its preparations for the demonstration, and suppressed thousands of hours of videos of the protest. Moreover, there was widespread use of FBI informants among the protesters.



Furthermore, hundreds of Trump supporters were arrested on trumped-up charges. Many of them sat in solitary confinement without charges filed for months. Most of the people charged had no known affiliation with far-right or extremist groups.



January 6 was a riotous charade trumped up into a politically useful “insurrection.” Matthew Rosenberg, a left-wing New York Times reporter, intimated he both whipped up public outrage at the riot and in private bragged on a hidden microphone to a female acquaintance that it was mostly a bad joke, a break-in by spontaneously rioting buffoons.



Rosenberg commented against the notion that the riot was preplanned and carefully orchestrated: “They were making too big a deal. They were making this an organized thing that it wasn’t.” He further commented on the presence of many FBI operatives among the protesters: “There were a ton of FBI informants amongst the people who attacked the Capitol.”



Before January 6, 2021, there were much larger and more lethal riots on federal property.



In May 2020, violent left-wing rioters attacked the White House grounds. Overwhelmed Secret Service agents seemed at times unable to keep them from the White House itself. The Secret Service moved President Trump and his family to an underground bunker as a precaution. The New York Times later gloated, “Trump shrinks back.”



Within weeks of the first violent Washington riot, Democrat vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris allegedly incited continuing violent protests: “They’re not going to stop… they’re not going to let up. And they should not, and we should not.”



The 2020 summer rioting, arson and killing continued for four months; resulting in over 35 dead, 1,500 police officers injured, 14,000 arrests, and $2 billion in property damage. The attacks were often directed at government buildings, including courthouses; however, there were no federal investigations to determine why government officials permitted the destruction, the reason the vast majority of those arrested were simply released, and the role of elected officials in encouraging or inciting the violence.



The violent riots near or at the White House ended mysteriously a few weeks before the 2020 election.



Most conservatives figured that the election was rigged in the sense that the Left earlier had openly conspired to sue states to drop or change balloting laws. They had sought to warp bureaucracies to change protocols, to pour money into key precincts to usurp the work of registrars, and to transition the nation to a 100-million early and mail-in ballots election. Mark Zuckerberg alone poured nearly $420 million in what the Left used to call “dark money” to alter the very way Americans vote.



The Left rejoiced in their manipulating the election. It was lauded in detail in Molly Ball’s infamous Time magazine essay, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election.”



Ball boasted about the inside story of the conspiracy to “save” the 2020 election, based on access to the group’s inner workings, never-before-seen documents, and interviews with dozens of those involved. The participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid dream: a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.



Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off “voter-suppression” lawsuits; recruited armies of “poll workers;” and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time, generally without adequate verification. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against “disinformation,” by which they mean anything pro-Trump or anti-Biden; and they used data-driven strategies to fight viral “smears,” which they themselves perpetrate.



Ball bragged of a new “conspiracy” between “left-wing activists” and corporate CEOs. The former were to end their post-George Floyd attacks and the latter were to start sounding off about social justice issues: “There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans.”



Democrats project their own conspiracy efforts by smearing innocent others as conspiracists. To left-wing people, the end always justifies their repulsive means.



Dr. Sheyin-Stevens is a Registered Patent Attorney based in Florida, USA. He earned his Doctorate in Law from the University of Miami.

