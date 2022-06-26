A number of public transportation companies are striking this morning from six in the morning for three hours, until nine. The companies are: Electra Afikim, Extra, Tenufa, Dan Beer Sheva, and Beit Shemesh Express.

The affected cities are:

Jerusalem: Jerusalem - Shefirim, Jerusalem - Beit Shemesh, Jerusalem - Bnei Brak, Jerusalem - Modi'in Illit, Jerusalem - Neve Ilan.

Netanya: All public transportation

Ashdod: All public transportation both within the city and connecting it to other areas, as well as lines connecting surrounding towns and villages.

Petah Tikva: All public transportation within the city and some intercity lines.

Rosh Ha'ayin: All public transportation both within the city and intercity.

Yavneh: All public transportation both within the city and intercity.

Bnei Brak: Bnei Brak - Jerusalem, Bnei Brak - Ra'anana

Ben Gurion Airport: Jerusalem - Ben Gurion Airport

Gan Yavneh: All public transportation both within the city and intercity.

Beer Sheva: All public transportation within the city.

Ariel: All public transportation both within the city and intercity.

Samaria Regional Council: All public transportation within the region and some inter-regional lines.

Beit Shemesh: All public transportation both within the city and intercity connecting to Jerusalem.

For IDF soldiers returning to their bases, the IDF has released guidelines staggering soldiers' departure times in order to avoid overcrowding once the strike is over.