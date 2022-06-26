Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) has emphasized that his party will not sit with either the Likud or the haredi parties.

In an interview with Israel's "Meet the Press" program, Liberman said his party will run alone in the coming elections, and not join with any others.

Liberman also said that MK Eli Avidar will not run with his party in the next elections.

"He decided that way, he did not participate in a single meeting - we don't have any connection. He did not endanger the coalition, he was a loyal member of it."

"We are going to elections with this list, we are happy with it," Liberman added. "There will be other people, but not from this Knesset."

"The first goal of the elections is to prevent [MK Benjamin] Netanyahu from returning to power," he added. "Right now Shas and United Torah Judaism must remain in the opposition. Anyone who tries to excuse it intends to sell to them."

"We will not sit with Netanyahu under any circumstances or conditions, and not with Shas and United Torah Judaism either. We want a liberal, national government."

Liberman added: "Since 1977, the haredi leadership has been sitting in governments intermittently, and the haredi community has become poorer and more needy, and less academic. The haredi leadership, Shas and United Torah Judaism, want every haredi as poor, pitiful, and ignorant as possible. That way they control the public, by means of handouts. This is what we want to prevent."

"We need to condition all of these budgets on [teaching] the core curriculum."