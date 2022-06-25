Shabak (Israel Security Agency) is preparing for Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's (Yesh Atid) entry into the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday or Wednesday this coming week.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office has prepared a plan for handing over the duties smoothly and in an organized fashion.

If the bill to dissolve the Knesset passes its second and third readings on Monday, the ceremony for changing prime ministers will be held a day or two later.

If Lapid enters the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday, he is expected to hold his first Cabinet meeting that same day.

Lapid has requested to move to the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street immediately, but Shabak has insisted that the renovations be completed first.

Bennett never moved to the Prime Minister's Residence, claiming that it needs renovations. These renovations, for unknown reasons, were not completed during the time that passed since the Netanyahu family moved out.